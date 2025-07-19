From Denmark, 3slaq’s musical journey berths

By Benjamin Njoku

3slaq is the new kid on the block, who’s back home to rule the airwaves with his unique sound.

Born Wilson Chima Igbokwe, 3slaq started his musical journey in Denmark, where he was born, before coming to Nigeria with his parents at age 11. His music style is a fusion of Afrobeats, RnB, and pop, which has been well-received globally, especially in Scandinavian countries where Afrobeats is trending.

3slaq’s music career began in 2022 with the release of his first single. Since then, he has released several successful tracks, including “Concentrate,” “Party Tonight,” and “Lean, and “Sound.” He hopes to collaborate with artists like Omah Lay and Rhema in the future. In fact, 3slaq cites Omah Lay as his musical influence, and it’s clear that Afrobeats has had a significant impact on his style. 3slaq works remotely with producer Victor Ben from Marlian Records, creating beats and sending vocals for mixing.

Despite his love for studying, 3slaq is determined to pursue a career in music. With his unique sound and style, he is poised to make a significant impact on the music landscape. 3slaq holds a lot of promises as a rising star, even as he believes that he has what it takes to stand out in the industry.

“My sound is unique and I think I have what it takes to make an impact on the country’s music scene,” 3slaq said. 3slaq’s latest release, ‘Sound,’ which he released early in the year further exemplifies his commitment to innovation in sound. His unique sound and style are likely to resonate with listeners both locally and globally, making him an artist to watch in the coming months.