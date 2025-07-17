From a Camera in Manchester to a Movement in Lagos: The Story of Blumi Agency and BluBox

LAGOS, NIGERIA — The story of Blumi Agency is not just one of creativity — it’s one of purpose, resilience, and vision. Founded in 2013 by Mr. Fortune Blu Jnr.

in Salford, Manchester, Blumi began as a one-man photography and videography business with little more than a camera, a dream, and a deep passion for visual storytelling.

By 2016, the brand was attracting attention in Manchester’s creative circles for its distinct aesthetic and high-quality production. What started in small studios and community gigs slowly grew into paid brand work, event coverage, and portfolio-worthy content. But Mr. Fortune knew the dream was bigger — and Africa was calling.

In 2021, after relocating to Nigeria and securing full licensing, Blumi Agency was officially launched on home soil.

The brand quickly began securing top-tier clients, producing campaigns for LG, Fidelity Bank, Dangote, iFitness, and numerous brands in fashion, logistics, tech, and food. Blumi’s success was built on a consistent standard of quality — clean visuals, smart editing, fast delivery, and storytelling that spoke to local and global audiences.

But the heart of the mission came into full focus in 2024 when BluBox was born — a sub-brand focused on mobile cinematography. Mr. Fortune noticed a key shift: everyday Nigerians and small business owners needed great content but couldn’t afford large cameras, full teams, or studio rentals. BluBox gave them a solution — smartphone-powered production that didn’t compromise on quality.

That led to the next big step: BluBox Academy, launched in October 2024. Starting with just 20 students, the Academy trained them in mobile filming, lighting, editing, scripting, and even drone operation.

In less than a year, it has grown to over 1,200 students trained — a powerful testament to the demand for creative knowledge at street level.

This journey now leads to the Tech X Creators Expo, happening August 23 at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The Expo is more than an event — it’s the full-circle moment of a story that began in a small UK apartment, now echoing across Africa with keynote speakers, live workshops, mobile editing studios, and digital transformation in action.