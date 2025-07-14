French prisoner who escaped in inmate’s bag detained

(FILES) This photograph shows guards on duty at the Lyon-Corbas prison in Corbas on February 4, 2011. A 20-year-old prisoner who escaped from Corbas prison near Lyon on July 11, 2025, by hiding in the bag of his fellow inmate who was due to be released, was arrested on July 14, 2025 morning in Sathonay-Camp, in the Lyon metropolitan area, the Lyon prosecutor’s office announced. (Photo by Jean-Philippe KSIAZEK / AFP)

A 20-year-old French prisoner who escaped last week in the luggage of his fellow inmate when he was released was arrested Monday near the eastern city of Lyon, prosecutors said.

The man was arrested while emerging from a cellar early on Monday in Corbas near Lyon, they said, adding that his fellow prisoner accomplice had not yet been arrested.

The prisoner escaped on Friday. He was serving time for murder as part of a criminal gang and breaching a weapons law.