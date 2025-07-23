French media giant acquires MultiChoice in $3bn deal, gains full control of DStv, GOtv

French media conglomerate Canal+ has officially acquired full ownership of MultiChoice Group, the parent company of DStv and GOtv, in a landmark $3 billion (approx. 55 billion rand) deal. The acquisition, which gives Canal+ the remaining 55% stake it did not previously own, was approved by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Wednesday, July 23.

The approval comes after months of intense negotiations and regulatory reviews, and paves the way for the deal to be finalized by October 8, 2025. While the Tribunal gave the green light, it imposed several public interest conditions to protect local content and maintain South Africa’s media sovereignty.

For Canal+, the deal represents a major strategic expansion into Africa’s booming media and entertainment market. Already operating in 25 African countries with over eight million subscribers, Canal+ is now positioned to significantly scale up its presence, targeting 50 to 100 million subscribers across the continent in the coming years.

MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV broadcaster, brings more than 14.5 million subscribers in 50 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as flagship platforms like DStv and GOtv. The company is also home to premium content brands such as SuperSport, making it an attractive acquisition for the French media powerhouse.

Describing the deal as transformative, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada said: “The combined group will benefit from enhanced scale, greater exposure to high-growth markets and the ability to deliver meaningful synergies.”

One of the key benefits of the merger is the integration of Canal+’s French-language content with MultiChoice’s dominant English and Portuguese offerings—creating a multilingual media powerhouse capable of serving diverse African audiences.

Beyond strategic value, the acquisition is also a timely boost for MultiChoice. The deal is expected to inject fresh capital into the South African broadcaster, enabling deeper investment in local content production, technology upgrades, and digital innovation.

As part of the Competition Tribunal’s conditional approval, Canal+ has committed to spend approximately 26 billion rand over the next three years on initiatives aligned with South Africa’s public interest objectives. These include retaining MultiChoice’s headquarters in South Africa, maintaining investment in local content and sports broadcasting, and supporting local content creators.

In a joint statement, both companies reaffirmed their commitment to the South African media ecosystem: “We will maintain funding for South African general entertainment and sports content, providing local content creators with a strong foundation for future success.”

Canal+ began its takeover bid in 2023 with a mandatory buyout offer of 125 rand per share, valuing MultiChoice at around $3 billion. With full ownership now secured, the French media giant is poised to redefine Africa’s pay-TV industry, tapping into its vast potential and shifting the competitive