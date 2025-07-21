Four ex-governors, Okpebholo’s representative, VIPs grace Sen Owie’s wife’s burial

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FOUR former governors of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, Professor Osarhiemen Osunbor, Sen Tunde Ogbeha and representative of Governor Monday Okpebholo, Paul Ohonbamu on Friday and Saturday led multitude of delegates to the interment and socials of Lady Helen Owie, wife of former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie.

The funeral service was held at the St. Albert Catholic Church situated at the University of Benin in Ugbowo Benin City

The mass was conducted by the Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Most Rev Donatus Ogun Osa who also represented the Archbishop of Benin Diocese Rev Augustine Obiora Akubeze and supported by other prominent and high ranking priests across the Archdiocese of Benin City.

In his homily, the Parish Priest of St Matthew Catholic Church, Ogba, Very Rev Fr Palmer Ikponwonsa, called on the Owie family and other sympathisers never to be discouraged by the departure of their late mother, calling on them to be rest assured that God is with them.

He described the Late Helen Owie as a lady known for her beauty, care and dedication to the things of the church, especially devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“She provided an enabling environment to make her children succeed in their various endeavours.

“Looking at the mortal remains I feel no sorrow for her right now, because she is in a better place,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, the senior son of the deceased, Dr Ese Owie appreciated the huge turnout of personalities that graced the event, while liking it to a “Governorship inauguration” owing to the calibre of past governors of Edo State as well as other political office holders that graced the event.

He also appreciated members of the Catholic community, while dedicating a special Marian song “Ave Maria” in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary, saying that it was her Late Mum’s favourite.

Some other dignitaries that graced the service and the social outing on Saturday included former deputy governors Chief Mike Ogiadomhe, Dr Pius Odubu, Rev. Peter Obadan, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha, Olumide Akpata Senators Ehigie Uzamere Matthew Uroghide, Neda Imasuen, Rt Hon Razak Bello-Osagie, Mrs ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, Mrs Ekiuwa Inneh, Mr Alan Omorogbe, Hon victor Enoghama, former Chief of Staff to Gov Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, delegate from Itsekiri

