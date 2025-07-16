Foundation gives over 100 widows financial support in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuy

Tears of joy flowed in Daddu District of Jaba Local Government Area, Kaduna State, as over 100 widows received financial assistance from the Caleb Danladi Foundation, in what residents described as a life-saving intervention.

The beneficiaries, drawn from multiple communities within the district, expressed deep appreciation for the support, which came amid growing economic hardship, inflation, and limited means of livelihood.

Mrs. Cecilia Waziri Kajuru, who spoke on behalf of the widows, described the assistance as “timely and divine,” adding that it renewed hope for many who had felt abandoned and forgotten.

“This support is not just about the money—it is a reminder that someone still sees us and cares for us,” she said, visibly emotional.

Mrs. Sarah Luka, a 67-year-old mother of five, said she would use the funds to revive her collapsed petty trading business, while Mrs. Grace Bawa noted that the money would help pay her granddaughter’s school fees, ensuring the child remains in school.

In his goodwill message, Reverend Emmanuel Daniel Ndaks, Local Overseer of the ECWA Local Church Council, Daddu, described the outreach as a genuine act of Christian love and compassion.

“Captain Caleb Danladi has become a light to our communities. His humanitarian service is something to be emulated by all,” he said.

The Village Head of Ungwan Rana Daddu, Mr. Micah Dogo, also praised the foundation for remembering the marginalized and vulnerable, urging others in the community to follow suit.

Speaking on behalf of the founder, Mr. David Tuk, the Jaba Local Government Coordinator of the Caleb Danladi Foundation, said the initiative is part of a broader mission to support widows, orphans, and the less privileged in Southern Kaduna and beyond.

“The foundation is committed to restoring hope and dignity to those often left behind by society,” Tuk affirmed.

The outreach has been hailed as a symbol of hope in a region where many widows continue to struggle for survival amid economic uncertainty.