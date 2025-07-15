Forum lauds Gov Okpbeholo on N1b annual bursary for students

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE NAESS Stakeholders Forum, a body of former leaders of the National Association of Edo State Students (NAES) and various other students associations and groups of Edo State extraction have commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for the recently approved N1 billion annual bursary for Edo State students in tertiary institutions across the country.

The group also lauded the recent Supreme Court Judgement affirming the election of Okpebholo and his deputy to lead the state.

Governor Okpebholo recently announced a bursary award and also gave conditions like local government origin and others that must be met before the students can benefit from it.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the Forum, Alex Orukpe and Tony Igieborin a letter appreciating the governor for the gesture urged that people with proven character in leading students or have led student related projects successfully should forms the bursary board for its successful implementation

Part of the letter reads that “It gladdens our hearts to hear the news of your approval for bursary payment for Edo State students across the nation with a whopping sum of N1,000,000,000.

“This is a testament of your resolution to give new face lift to Edo State Education Sector. This news was last heard in 2008 during the Senator Osariemhen Osunbor reign as Edo State governor who approved bursary for final year students of Edo Origin across the state.

“We know words alone cannot really have expressed the joy we felt when the news gripped the internet. We remembered you promised during the town hall meeting with Youths and Students of Edo state origin recently in government house, but some persons thought is normal political gimmicks but you change the narratives with this approval.

“It is our prayer that God in his infinite mercies grant you successful completion of your tenure which will enable you to implement fully these people centric policies of your administration.”