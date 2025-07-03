Former E’Guinea anti-graft chief with over 400 sextapes faces 18-year jail term

The former Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, is facing up to 18 years in prison as his corruption trial continues at the Malabo court.

Engonga, who has been held at the notorious Black Beach Prison since September 2024, is accused of embezzling public funds, unlawful enrichment, and abuse of power during his tenure as head of the Directorate General of Insurance and Reinsurance between 2015 and 2020.

According to a report by Le Bled Parle, prosecutors allege that Engonga orchestrated a complex financial scheme that syphoned state resources for personal gain. In court on Monday, the national prosecutor called for eight years for embezzlement, four years and five months for unlawful enrichment, and six years and one day for abuse of office, along with a fine of over 910 million CFA francs (about $1.5 million). He also faces a ban from holding public office during his sentence.

Baltasar Engonga (Left), sitting with other defendants during court proceedings

Recall that in a twist that has rocked the country’s political elite, investigators uncovered over 400 sex tapes during a search of Engonga’s office and home.

The tapes reportedly feature high-profile women, including the wives of ministers, security chiefs, and even family members of top government officials. Authorities say the videos, recorded with consent, were found on CDs and hard drives stashed in his private office, and many have since been leaked online, sparking public outrage.

Engonga is standing trial alongside six other former top officials, including Carmelo Julio Matogo Ndong and Florentina Iganga Iñandji, all accused of being part of what authorities describe as a vast network of public fund looting.

The trial is expected to continue this week, as defence lawyers begin presenting their arguments.