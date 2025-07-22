Former Bauchi SSG resigns from PDP

By Charly Agwam

Former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ibrahim Kashim, has resigned from the party, effective July 21, 2025.

In his resignation letter sighted by Vanguard on Monday, Kashim expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity to serve and for entrusting him with the governorship ticket in the 2023 elections.

Kashim stepped down from the gubernatorial race in 2023 to support Governor Bala Mohammed traversing the Bauchi Local Government Area despite the challenges typically faced by second-term aspirants.

In his letter, Kashim stated, “After due consideration, I wish to formally notify you that I have resigned my membership of the PDP and hope to explore other avenues of seeking the mandate of our people to serve them with the same commitment, passion, honesty of purpose, trustworthiness, and above all fear of Allah SWT.”

The former SSG had resigned from his position in January 2025, citing a directive from Governor Mohammed. While Kashim hasn’t explicitly stated his reasons for leaving the PDP or his future plans, speculation suggests he may be preparing to contest the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election on a different platform.