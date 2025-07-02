Coalition: Former AGF Malami quits APC, joins ADC

Abubakar Malami.

Abubakar Malami, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ex-minister announced his defection in a statement titled “To the Good People of Kebbi and Fellow Nigerians,” and released on Wednesday.

He said he dumped the ruling party after “wide consultations and deep personal reflection.”

Malami said his defection to the ADC was not driven by personal ambition or anger, but by “love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily.”

“Nigeria is bleeding. Insecurity has taken over our homes, especially in the North. Banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism have become part of our lives while the government prioritises politics over the safety of its citizens,” he said.

He also cited Nigeria’s economic challenges as part of his reasons for defection, saying, “Prices of basic food items have tripled.”

“The poor can no longer feed their families. Jobs are disappearing. Young people are hopeless,” he added.

Malami also accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of abandoning governance, saying his government replaces “merit with political patronage in critical appointment.”

“Governance has been abandoned. Appointments, projects, and policies are now guided by political loyalty and not national interest.

“I cannot remain part of a system that watches in silence as Nigerians suffer and die.” he said.

“This is why I am joining the ADC — a platform built on the values of justice, inclusion, competence, and national renewal.

“I believe that through this coalition and with the support of Nigerians, we can chart a new course for our beloved country,” he declared.

The ex-minister assured the people of Kebbi State that he remains committed to their welfare and political future, adding that his defection to the ADC will amplify their voice and protect their interests.

