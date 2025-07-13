For Uba Sani, it is result over rhetoric

By Jabir Ishaq

In the charged atmosphere of politics, public officials often find themselves caught between the weight of expectation and the fire of opposition. For the Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani, the scrutiny has been relentless; critics from opposing parties have spared no chance to question his policies, decisions, and leadership style. Yet, against all odds, the governor has remained focused, calm, and undeterred, steadily delivering real progress for the people of Kaduna.

From the moment he assumed office, Sen. Uba Sani has faced intense criticism. Opponents have questioned his fiscal commitments, challenged his reforms, and stirred public scepticism on his administration’s priorities. Some accusations have bordered on politically motivated distractions, often amplified by social media and partisan outlets. Yet, rather than respond with hostility or retreat into silence, Sen. Uba Sani has chosen a different path—one of action, transparency, and results.

Despite the noise, the impact of the governor’s leadership is visible across the state. Key sectors, including security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and job creation, have witnessed tangible progress. On security, for example, the governor has ensured the deployment of community policing units to every part of the state to boost local security presence; he has also provided security agencies with about 150 vehicles and 500 motorcycles to aid their work. These efforts have led to the reopening of high-risk roads like Birnin-Gwari and restored peace to troubled zones.

Road networks once filled with potholes are being rehabilitated, with several highways and rural access roads now motorable all year round. In healthcare, the administration has launched mobile clinics, upgraded general hospitals, and expanded access to essential drugs in rural communities. The governor has also embarked on upgrading 255 PHCs to level 2, with the plan of another 255 in phase 2.

On the human capital development, youth empowerment schemes and skills acquisition programme are helping to address unemployment and stimulate small businesses. The governor has also completed the construction of 3 skills acquisition centres across the three senatorial zones of the state. In addition, there has also been a significant increase in the number of MSMEs in Kaduna State within the last two years.

These achievements have not gone unnoticed by the people of Kaduna, who benefit directly. Increased commercial activities in the market, transportation is safer, and hope is gradually being restored in places that were once neglected because of insecurity.

What sets Governor Uba Sani apart is his calm, focused leadership style. Rather than play politics with his critics, he continues to open the books. His administration holds regular town hall meetings, publishes budget performance reports, and invites civil society groups to assess ongoing projects. This approach has earned him the respect of many, even among some previously sceptical voices.

In an era where political mudslinging often drowns out performance, Governor Uba Sani has chosen to let results speak louder than rhetoric. His belief is simple but powerful: leadership is service, not showmanship. While opposition parties continue to scrutinise every move of his, the growing support from everyday citizens tells a different story. Farmers, teachers, traders, and civil servants are experiencing the dividends of good governance. To them, Governor Uba Sani is not perfect, but he is present, proactive, and principled. And in today’s volatile political climate, that alone is a mark of exceptional leadership.

I have gone round the state to listen to the people’s honest opinion on the governor, and for the majority, they are confident in him and will support him in the forthcoming elections. Governance is not a popularity contest. It is a commitment to improve lives, despite resistance, distraction, or distortion. Sen. Uba Sani may not always make the headlines for political drama, but he is writing a different kind of story: one of transformation amid turbulence and results over rhetoric.

History ultimately rewards those who serve with integrity and deliver with courage. And if current strides are anything to go by, Sen. Uba Sani is well on his way to earning a place among the state’s greatest leaders.

Jabir Ishaq is a social commentator and writes from Kaduna state.