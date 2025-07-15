Food Security: Tarum Chawla appointed Executive Director at CapitalSage Holdings

By Dayo Johnson

CapitalSage Holdings, a multinational conglomerate, has appointed Tarum Chawla to lead Agri-Commodities and FMCG subsidiaries as an Executive Director.

The move by Capitalsage, is to deepen its contribution to food security, job creation, and inclusive growth in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

Tarum’s appointment is expected to enhance the performance of the pan-African enterprise committed to building globally competitive businesses from Africa.

He would be leading the global operations of Johnvents, the Group’s agri-commodities and FMCG subsidiaries, to help the company in scaling its footprint across key origination markets, and strengthening its value-added processing capabilities to expand into high-growth consumer categories.

According to the Group Managing Director, CapitalSage Holdings, John Alamu, the new role of Tarum Chawla who would be based in Dubai would be to focus on advancing Johnvents Group’s global presence, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing operational efficiency across its agricultural and FMCG verticals.

Tarum, whose cross-functional experience spans strategic sourcing, commodity risk management, global supply chain optimization, and the execution of mergers and acquisitions, until his current appointment, had held senior leadership roles at Olam International, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Starion Group, working across Africa, India, China, and Europe.

Alamu said that the new Executive Director,, recently served as Global Business Head, Food and Food Ingredients at ETG (Export Trading Group), where he managed a diverse portfolio that included agri-commodities trading, private label acquisitions in Europe, and health-focused consumer brands in India.

“His over two decades of global leadership experience in the food and agriculture sector, would impact deep operational and commercial expertise in his new assignment.

“So, his global outlook and strong track record of execution are expected to accelerate the scale and impact of the Johnvents Group brand while deepening the Group’s contribution to food security, job creation, and inclusive growth.

“His leadership was instrumental in driving sustainable profitability, operational restructuring, and end-to-end value chain transformation.

“Tarum’s leadership experience across global agricultural markets aligns perfectly with our long-term vision.

“As we continue to scale our platforms from Africa to the world, we are confident that his expertise will accelerate our transformation into a globally competitive enterprise while delivering sustainable impact across communities we serve.”

Speaking on his appointment, Tarum, said: “I am excited to join CapitalSage at such a defining moment in its growth journey. The Group’s vision to build global businesses from Africa is both inspiring and timely.

“I look forward to working with the exceptional teams across CapitalSage Holdings and Johnvents Group to expand our global reach, build resilient value chains, and unlock long-term value across the food and FMCG sectors.”

Tarun’s appointment reflects CapitalSage Holdings’ continued investment in high-impact leadership to drive its mission of building a globally relevant, purpose-driven enterprise rooted in Africa and

also marks another important step in CapitalSage Holdings’ long-term strategy to deliver bold, sustainable innovations that nourish Africa and the world.