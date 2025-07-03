Flood: Over 1,200 houses affected in Damboa, Chibok – SEMA

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has carried out a rapid assessment in communities affected by the recent flood disaster in Damboa and Chibok local government areas, with 1,209 houses affected in 4 different communities.

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, earlier directed the Agency to immediately carry out assessment and intervention in communities affected by flood and windstorm disasters.

The affected areas include Gumsuri, Garjang and Wovi in Damboa, as well as Mboa, Whuntaku and Yarchida villages of Chibok Local Government.

Recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had earlier issued flood warning in some states including, unfortunately Maiduguri, the state capital and its environs have witnessed not witnessed any heavy rainfall since beginning of this year, making it difficult for 99% of its farmers plant their crops as the weather remained dried at press time.

Governor Zulum had, on Tuesday, sympathised with residents of the affected communities and families of those who lost their loved ones at Chibok, Damboa and Askira in Southern Borno Senatorial District due to heavy downpour.

“I received with profound sorrow the sad news of the devastating flood disaster in Gumsuri, Wovi and Garjang in Damboa as well as the people of Mboa, Whuntaku and Yarchida villages of Chibok local government which claimed lives and displaced many families. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by these disasters,” Governor Zulum stated.

During the on-the-spot assessment, the Acting Director General of SEMA, Ali Abdullahi Isa, said his visit was at the instance of the governor, assuring to deliver relief items to victims of the disaster.

“As directed by his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, we have carried out on-the-spot assessment of all the areas affected by the flash flood in the two local governments,” Ali stated.

“A total of 1,103 houses in Gumsuri, Wovi and Garjang in Damboa LGA have been severely affected while 106 houses in Mboa, Whuntaku and Yarchida villages of Chibok local government were also affected,” he added.

The DG prayed to Almighty Allah to prevent future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the Acting Director General of SEMA has provided relief items to families affected by the windstorm disaster in Rumirgo town of Askira Uba Local Government.

The DG, alongside the district coordinator of the agency, were received by the Vice Chairman and the District Head of the area.