Flood destroys 500 houses in Kogi community

By Dayo Johnson

No fewer than 500 houses have been submerged, while property worth millions of naira were lost due to floods in Kabba, the headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The disaster destroyed over 500 houses, leaving many families without shelter.

In Ondo State, flood occasioned by a three day downpour in the three senatorial districts of the state have displaced hundreds of residents.

Also, seven bridges, according to sources, collapsed in some of the affected communities, cutting off residents from accessing farms, markets and their workplaces.

In Kogi, locals disclosed, yesterday, that the rainfall occurred consistently for three days, making streams and brooks in the areas to overflow their banks and flooded the communities, with devastating effects.

Among others, the Idde-Iyah community in the Kabba metropolis was said to be hardest hit by the incident, resulting from rainfall that started from Wednesday night.

A traditional ruler of Idde-Iyah community, Chief Obahunlewo, the Obaladugbo of Ekiri Quarter was reported to have lost his home, including personal belongings.

According to Lawal Abejide, a resident and leader of one of the affected communities in Kabba/Bunu, said “The flood affected over 500 households, places of worship, and claimed the lives of more than 1,500 domestic animals.

“Chief Obahunlewo, the Obaladugbo of Ekiri Quarters in Idde-Iyah, a retired police officer currently undergoing medical treatment, was left in tears as his home and belongings were destroyed by the flood.

“The Source of Life Mountain of Redemption Church (Abosede) and all the mosques in the areas were washed off by the flood too.”

In Ondo, Vanguard gathered that the downpour caused a devastating flood in Owo, Ilaje and Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, thereby rendering hundreds homeless.

Houses were submerged, property worth millions of naira destroyed following a three-day torrential rain across the council areas.

Residents of Ayeka, Ikoya, Igbodigo, Igodan, and other neighbouring communities, including Ignoring, Igbotako, and Ilutuntun were affected by the flood.

In Ilaje council, towns affected include, lgbokoda, the council headquarters, Ikuomola, Ilare, Omonira, Aboto, Ugbo and Mahin.

Vanguard learned that in Ese-Odo council, communities such as Igbotu, Ilu-Agbo, Kiribo, Igbekebo, Inikorogha, and Sabomi were also ravaged, rendering hundreds of the residents homeless.

One of those affected told Vanguard, “The flooding was caused by erosion flowing down from Igodan, coupled with the fact that the Igodan stream along Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, OAUSTECH road overflowed its banks during the torrential downpour.

“It affected about 10 buildings. But we quickly ran out with our wives and children to seek refuge in safer neighbouring houses.

“Apart from damaging the walls and foundations of some buildings, we lost valuables such as electronics, clothing, beddings, chairs, rugs, and kitchen utensils to the flood.

“The canal was dredged earlier this year, but it has been blocked by debris, which I believe led to the flooding.”