Flood Alert: Niger Govt orders immediate relocation of riverine communities

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Niger State Government has issued a directive for residents of riverine communities across the state to immediately relocate to upland areas in response to looming flood threats.

The warning follows recent alerts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Federal Government, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in 15 states, including Niger, which could lead to devastating flooding.

In a statement released in Minna by Jonathan Vatsa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication, Media and Strategy, the government emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent a repeat of the Mokwa flood disaster, which recently claimed over 200 lives and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

“The state government cannot afford to witness another catastrophic situation like the Mokwa flood,” Vatsa said.

He noted that over 2,000 communities across 15 local government areas of Niger State are located along rivers, making them highly vulnerable to flooding. He urged residents in these areas to heed the flood warnings and begin immediate relocation to safer grounds.

“We need to be proactive in order to avoid the Mokwa experience. The state government is urging people living near rivers to move to upland without delay. We do not take the warnings of NiMet and the federal government lightly.”

Vatsa also announced plans by the government to commence a statewide sensitization campaign, targeting flood-prone communities to raise awareness on the need to evacuate temporarily.

He appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and religious heads to support the government by helping to educate their people and ensure compliance with the relocation directive.

NiMet’s latest forecast predicts early morning thunderstorms across northern states, with heavier rainfall and severe storms expected in Niger, Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, the FCT, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa.

The Niger State Government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with emergency protocols.