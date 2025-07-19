Firms boost learning across Nigerian schools with 3D printers

Generative CAD Services Limited and Flashforge donated modern and fast 3D printers (Flashforge Adventurer 5M and 5M Pro) alongside hands‐on training to some public schools in the East and West to improve teaching and learning through 3D printing technology.

The schools are Ibeku High School, Umuahia; Government Technical College, Aba; Government Technical College, Owerri; Omuma Secondary Technical School, Omuma; Smart Green School 1 and 2, Enugu; Vetland Primary School Complex, Oko-Oba and Fred Williams Primary School, Iju Station Complex, Lagos State.



The initiative tag ‘Light Up the Dream’ aimed at fostering student engagement, sparking creativity, and bridging the digital innovation gap in Nigerian schools.

It also marks a significant milestone in the journey to democratise access to digital fabrication tools in Nigerian classrooms.



This phase expanded reach and impact by placing cutting-edge 3d printing technology into the hands of public-school educators, unlocking their creative and instructional potential.



The initiative further aimed to introduce educators to 3D printing technology and its educational applications across different subjects and topics; equip schools with reliable 3d printing technology and classroom-ready materials; empower teachers to 3d design, 3d print, and teach using digital tools that stimulate student imagination and solve real-world problems.



Each school received two Kilograms of PLA filament and access to post-training support to encourage sustained usage and integration into the curriculum.



At the heart of the project was a two-day workshop series, tailored for educators.

Topics covered are; Fundamentals of 3D Printing & its relevance across subjects; 3D Model sourcing via platforms like Tinker CAD, Thingiverse, and Printables; Slicing with FlashPrint 5 for classroom-ready output; Hands-on printer operation with Adventurer 5M & 5M Pro and Basic design tools and workflows using Tinkercad.



Teachers were encouraged to choose subject-relevant 3d models that enhance their lessons, for instance, English teachers chose vowel sounds, Physical Education teachers chose different sports equipment, Geography instructors chose globes, biology teachers chose human hearts, mathematics teachers chose geometric shapes and angles.



“What struck me most was seeing the shift from thinking 3D printing was only for science and robotics classes to realising its potential across all subjects, from art and geography to English and beyond. The training opened their eyes to what’s possible, and that’s exactly the point: we’re equipping classrooms not just with cutting-edge tools, but with the power to spark creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning,” Technical Lead Trainer, Light Up the Dream Initiative, Chukwuemeka James Agada said.



The government officials present emphasised the transformative role of 3d printing technology in education and commended Generative CAD and Flashforge for catalysing local education innovation.



Generative CAD Services and Flashforge plan to expand the initiative into other regions, launch advanced 3d printing in the education curriculum, explore student-led innovation projects, and continue placing 3D printers in classrooms across Nigeria.



They also seek the support and partnerships of corporate and educational partners. “Join us in the future phases of this mission as we unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s youth through technology, while achieving immersive teaching and learning experiences.”