FIFA Club World Cup: Quarter-finals fixtures confirmed

The battle for global supremacy has reached a fever pitch at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, now deep into its knockout rounds in the United States.

With the margin for error gone, every remaining club knows that a single defeat means the end of their title hopes.

This year’s tournament: featuring 32 clubs and billed as one of the biggest editions yet: kicked off with teams from across the world vying for a prestigious trophy and a lucrative cash prize. After a group stage that saw the top two teams from each of the eight groups advance, the field is now being narrowed toward the quarterfinals.

One notable early exit is Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. The 38-year-old legend and his side were outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, ending their run and Messi’s bid to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of seven all-time goals in the tournament.

So far, European giants such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea remain in contention and are among the top favorites to claim the crown. Matches have played out under tough weather conditions, with hydration breaks necessary due to the intense heat—affecting even some of the world’s top players.

The tournament winner will not only take home the grand prize but also earn the right to wear a special FIFA champions badge on their jersey for the next four years.

Here are the confirmed quarterfinal matchups:

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Fixtures

The following are the confirmed Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinals:

July 4: Fluminense vs Al Hilal

July 4: Palmeiras vs Chelsea

July 5: Paris Saint‑Germain vs Bayern Munich

July 5: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

