FG trains lady mechanics in Edo for CNG conversion

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Federal Government on Monday began the training of 50 lady mechanics in Edo State to boost the needed manpower for the conversion of PMS (petrol) vehicles to those using Condensed Natural Gas (CNG).

The ladies are expected to undergo one week of training on theories and then deployed to various workshops for intensive practical training and during the training, they would get stipends for transport and one meal a day

The training is being jointly held by the federal National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the Edo State Government and the Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director General of NADDC, Oluwemimo Osanipin who was represented by the Deputy Director, Industrial infrastructures Department (IID), Mrs Joke Onireti said the training would be taken to other states after Edo.

He said “We have been training male counterparts on conversion of PMS to CNG powered vehicles but the DG felt that we have some lady mechanics and we want to woo many ladies to this sector so that they upgrade their skills from normal repairs and maintenance to know how to carry out conversion from PMS to CNG powered vehicles.

“This is the first training of women in the country and we will go to other states from here”

He commended the EDO State government and the LMI for the partnership saying “This initiative for female technicians will promote gender equality, economic empowerment and contribute to the growth of the automotive sector and particularly within the CNG ecosystem in Nigeria.”

On her part, the founder of LMI, Sandra Aguebor, MFR said the beneficiaries would be trained and certified as CNG Conversion Technicians adding that LMI was spreading the campaign of females coming into the men dominated profession.

She said “W called for 50 women on CNG conversion but we have more than 50 here so it means Edo women are ready and they will fit in because women can easily multi-task. None of them will be jobless because, after the training they will be transferred to various companies to work and I commend the Edo State governor, Sen Monday Okpebholo for agreeing to this partnership.”