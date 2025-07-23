FG to construct two roads in Jigawa – NWDC Senate Committee Chair

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Northwest Development Commission (NWDC), Senator Babangida Hussaini, has disclosed that the Federal Government will construct two roads in the Sule-Tankarkar Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Senator Hussaini, who also represents Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District, made this known while flagging off the distribution of fertilizer in Sule-Tankarkar town, the headquarters of the local government area.

He promised that the two road projects would be included in the 2026 national budget while assuring the community that he would ensure the projects are approved and executed.

According to him, the roads are critical to alleviating the suffering of residents, particularly during the rainy season.

“I’m happy to inform you that I am here with the Managing Director of the Northwest Development Commission, a gentleman who is hardworking and committed to the development of the Northwest.

“I assure you that the roads will be included in next year’s budget,” he said.

As part of his support for the agricultural sector, Senator Hussaini donated 12,000 bags of 50kg fertilizer to farmers in his constituency. He emphasized that the fertilizer is being distributed free of charge to boost food production during the current rainy season.

“We resolved to support farmers with fertilizer as it is a critical component of modern farming. In view of this, we will work closely with relevant federal agencies to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of fertilizer and other farming inputs to promote national food security,” he said.

He further explained that each of the 12 local governments in his senatorial district would receive one truck of fertilizer for distribution at the polling unit level, with an additional eight trucks allocated to farmers’ groups.

“For the polling unit distribution, our target is members of our political party (APC), while the remaining eight trucks are meant for farmers’ associations to strengthen their capacity,” he added.

Senator Hussaini stated that the fertilizer has been handed over to the respective Local Government Council Chairmen, who will head the local distribution committees, adding that, additionally, each local government will receive ₦500,000 for transporting the fertilizer from the local government headquarters to designated collection centers.

He urged farmers to make good use of the opportunity and called on local distribution committee members to be fair and transparent in the process.

In his remarks at the event, the Managing Director of the Northwest Development Commission, Professor Abdullah I. Shehu Ma’aji, said the fertilizer distribution aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope Agenda, which aims to promote food security, eradicate poverty, and create jobs.

He added that the Commission remains committed to implementing projects and programs that will drive social and economic development across the Northwest region.

Speaking on behalf of the 12 local government chairmen, the Chairman of Sule-Tankarkar Local Government, Hon. Tasiu Adamu, expressed appreciation to Senator Hussaini and assured him of a fair and equitable distribution process.