FG tasked on policy reforms to boost locally assembled vehicles

By Theodore Opara

A Brazzaville-based Nigerian mechanical engineer, Mr. Kayode Afolabi, has called on the Federal Government, industry stakeholders, and academic institutions to collaborate in addressing the challenges undermining the demand for locally assembled vehicles, particularly the unchecked influx of used and smuggled cars into the Nigerian market.



Mr. Afolabi, an expert in automotive maintenance, transportation planning, and management, made the call in Lagos, where he discussed the growing concerns facing the Nigerian automotive engineering sector.



He said the widespread smuggling of vehicles and the circulation of counterfeit auto parts were seriously threatening the viability of Nigeria’s local automobile industry.



“The influx of smuggled and counterfeit vehicles not only undermines demand for locally assembled cars but also poses a serious threat to the growth of the local automotive industry,” Afolabi stated.



He identified several other obstacles facing the sector, including the high cost of setting up and maintaining assembly plants, regulatory bottlenecks, poor infrastructure, economic instability, difficulty in accessing finance, talent shortages, cybersecurity risks, and low local content.



Mr. Afolabi also emphasized the need for improved environmental compliance in the automotive sector. He advocated for the widespread use of catalytic converters, which help reduce harmful emissions from vehicles, improve air quality, and support public health efforts.



According to him, “Quality and functional catalytic converters are essential for vehicle owners to comply with emission regulations. They significantly reduce vehicle emissions, which in turn improves air quality and protects public health.

“The engineer further urged the government to establish standardized garages and auto-repair facilities across the country, stressing that most roadside garages are poorly designed and environmentally hazardous.



“Many roadside mechanics lack adequate technical skills, modern diagnostic tools, and regular training. This leads to repeated repairs, increased maintenance costs for customers, and contributes to environmental pollution,” he explained.



The mechanical engineer called on the government to initiate loan schemes for mechanic artisans, enabling them to acquire diagnostic tools and modern repair equipment at subsidized rates.



He also stressed the need for periodic technical training and validation for auto technicians.



Mr. Afolabi shared insights from his recent research on the failure of catalytic converters in Lagos State, which examined the root causes and proposed recommendations for improving emission control systems in vehicles.



“My findings show that catalytic converter failure is often due to contamination from engine oil, coolant, or unburned fuel; overheating; physical damage from road debris; and poor fuel mixture.



“Age and wear also contribute to performance degradation over time, while substandard fuel and weak regulatory enforcement further exacerbate the problem.



“The study is intended to inform strategies that can improve the performance of catalytic converters, reduce vehicular emissions, and contribute to a cleaner urban environment,” he added.



His research, which garnered wide professional recognition, earned him a Certificate of Excellence from the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers.



Mr. Afolabi is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Society of Automotive Engineers