FG sanctions 224 paramilitary officers, elevates 94

The Federal Government has reprimanded 224 erring officers and men of the four paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior.

Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board CDCFIB, Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (retd) disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja on behalf of the Interior minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to him, the decisions ranged from dismissal, compulsory retirement, rejection of appeal against dismissal, exoneration, issuance of warning letters, and loss of seniority.

Government also approved the promotion of 95 top management officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS, Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Federal Fire Service FFS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

He said the promotion cuts across the ranks of Controllers/Comptrollers/Commandants – Assistant Controllers/Comptrollers/ Commandants-General.

In the NCoS, four ACGs were elevated to DCGs while 31 Controllers were elevated to ACGs. In the NIS, six ACGs were elevated to DCG while 20 Comptrollers were promoted to ACGs.

In the FFS, three ACGs were elevated to DCGs and two Controllers to ACGs. In the NSCDC, three ACGs were promoted to DCGs, while 22 Commandants were elevated to ACGs.

“Other decisions taken at the Board meeting include consideration and approval to constitute committee to develop a harmonized Scheme of Service for the four services”, said Jibrin.

As for disciplinary cases, those affected 143 officers of the NCoS, 31 from the NIS, four in the FFS and 46 in the NSCDC.

Jibrin added that the Board considered its recruitment process into the four Services as well as in the Board Secretariat for which online applications would commence from Monday 14th July 2025.

“The applicants are urged to be wary of activities of scammers as the process would be seamless and transparent in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR

“The board also considered and approved the timeline for 2025 Promotion Exercise, which would commence in August and terminate in November 2025”, he added.

The Secretary congratulated all promoted officers stating that to whom much is given much expected.

He urged them to bring their wealth of knowledge to bear in the various assigned duties.

