FG reaffirms commitment to education reform

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education sector through strategic support and reforms.

He gave the assurance on Friday during a courtesy visit by the management of the University of Ibadan (UI), led by its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the visit, Shettima was honoured with the university’s highest alumni award, UI at 75 Ambassador Plenipotentiary, in recognition of his distinguished contributions in public and private service.

The Vice President earned a Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the university in 1991.

Speaking at the event, Shettima described the University of Ibadan as the “greatest citadel of learning in West Africa,” recalling its historic influence and international stature.

“This is an honour that I cherish deeply.

“When we were there, we had students from South Africa, Namibia, and even the Caribbean.

“There was a time when the King of Saudi Arabia was recommended for treatment at the University College Hospital, Ibadan,” he said.

He assured the university management of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to mobilising both public and private sector resources to support institutions like UI and elevate the country’s overall education system.

“We are going to mobilise resources from both the private and public sectors to ensure that UI and other universities in the country succeed,” he stated.

The Vice-President also highlighted key initiatives under the Tinubu administration, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which was designed to support indigent students.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are determined to rescue the educational sector.

“NELFUND is the first of its kind, directly addressing the needs of underprivileged students,” he said.

On the economy, Shettima expressed optimism, stating that Nigeria had turned a corner.

“Our economy has turned the corner; we have crossed the Rubicon, and we are on the path to sustained economic growth.

“Tax revenue has steadily increased.

“The President is an economic guru who understands the language of commerce,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Prof. Adebowale said the Vice-President’s investiture as UI at 75 Ambassador Plenipotentiary was the first in the institution’s history.

“You are a foremost alumnus of the University of Ibadan, the first and the best.

“We honoured some alumni as UI at 75 Ambassadors, but considering your position and accomplishments, we decided to create a special category, Ambassador Plenipotentiary, solely for you.

“We came here to honour one of our own, someone who has served in the banking sector, as Governor of Borno State, and now as Vice President of Nigeria,” the VC said.

Vanguard News