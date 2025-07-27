FG launches YouthCred to empower corps members with consumer credit

The Federal Government has officially launched YouthCred, a national initiative under the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), aimed at providing responsible and inclusive access to credit for young Nigerians—starting with members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The initiative’s first phase enables Corps members to access tailored consumer loans for personal and productive purposes such as relocation, purchasing devices, vocational training, or funding small businesses. Before accessing loans, applicants are required to complete a short digital credit education program designed to build financial literacy and responsible borrowing habits.

The YouthCred platform represents a major cultural shift in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, introducing young people to structured, affordable credit while laying the foundation for a positive credit history.

The rollout follows a Strategic Planning & Debriefing Session of NYSC State Coordinators, during which CREDICORP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the NYSC. Officers from all 36 states were trained on the YouthCred platform to ensure smooth implementation and cross-institutional coordination.

Beyond providing access to loans, YouthCred is positioned as a tool for economic transformation and cultural re-orientation. It aims to demystify credit, long misunderstood or inaccessible to Nigerian youth, and empower them to engage with the formal financial system confidently and responsibly.

According to CREDICORP, subsequent phases of the program will expand to include employed youth and youth-led enterprises, extending credit access to early-career professionals and entrepreneurs who need financing to support their ambitions and grow their ventures.

YouthCred forms part of a broader effort to democratise consumer credit, aligning with CREDICORP’s national mandate to deepen access and build long-term financial trust. Officials say the initiative reflects a generational shift toward financial inclusion, discipline, and prosperity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had first announced the initiative during his Democracy Day address on June 12, pledging that a national credit program would be launched in July to benefit 400,000 Nigerians, including NYSC members.

From policy to platform, YouthCred is being described not just as a loan scheme, but as a movement toward economic dignity for the next generation.