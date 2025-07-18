FG launches Nigeria web design standards to transform digital public services

Bosun Tijani

In a landmark move to modernise digital governance and enhance citizens’ access to government services, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, in partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has launched the Nigeria Web Design Standards (NWDS) project.

The project seeks to establish a unified framework for designing and managing federal government websites—ensuring that public-facing digital platforms are simple, secure, user-friendly, and trustworthy.

Delivering the keynote address at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop, the Honourable Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, emphasised the role of technology in rebuilding trust between citizens and government.

“People trust governments that serve them efficiently. And in the digital age, technology is the most powerful tool to deliver that service,” he said.

“Web platforms are the first point of interaction for most citizens. If they’re confusing, inconsistent, or difficult to use, they diminish trust. This project is about fixing that.”

Dr. Tijani called for co-creation and inclusiveness in designing the new web standards, stressing that government digital tools must reflect the values and needs of the people.

Joining the conversation, NITDA Director-General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative: improving governance through effective service delivery in a digital-first world.

“In today’s digital age, government must meet citizens where they are—online. The Nigeria Web Design Standards project is aimed at redesigning and unifying government websites to deliver a unique, engaging, and memorable experience to every user,” said Abdullahi.

He pointed out that without clear standards, each agency operates in silos, building its own platforms with different layouts, navigation, and user experiences, resulting in fragmented service delivery and user frustration.

“By standardising our approach, we can create a repository of reusable components—making it easier for agencies to build websites that are consistent, citizen-friendly, and accessible,” he explained.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Agboja Igimokode, emphasised the transformative potential of digital technology in delivering efficient, accessible, and trusted public services.

“Countries that have mastered digital platforms have experienced significant improvements in governance and service delivery,” he said. “Nigeria must do the same—by providing a single, integrated platform where citizens can access a range of services without confusion or inconsistency.”

Citing the example of the UK government’s digital portal, Igimokode stressed the importance of digital coherence and ease of navigation, noting that a standardised approach not only enhances citizen experience but also reinforces trust in government.

He commended the Honourable Minister, Dr. Bosun Tijani, for his visionary leadership and commitment to redefining how Nigeria presents itself in the digital space.

“An effective government website is no longer optional—it is essential. It is the face of modern governance. As more Nigerians come online, digital inclusion must be prioritised, and the government must be ready to meet citizens where they are—online,” Igimokode said.

He also shared a personal reflection on his work building a website for Access Bank and referenced other Nigerian entrepreneurs who are empowering digital lenders through technology—evidence, he said, of how digital tools can revolutionise systems, create access, and deliver scale.

“We believe this project can transform how Nigerians interact with their government—not just visually, but structurally. This is about internal reform and citizen service. It’s about hope, trust, and change.”

Earlier in the event, the Foundation’s Director of Programmes, Chioma Njoku, presented an overview of the Foundation’s mission and its alignment with the NWDS project.

She explained that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a nonprofit committed to building a public service that works for Africans, and its efforts are rooted in research showing significant development gaps between Nigeria and leading global economies in areas such as health, education, infrastructure, and public sector performance.

“Our vision is to close these gaps by supporting public sector reform through technical assistance, partnerships, and capacity building,” Njoku stated.

She also addressed the challenges faced in attracting young Nigerians to public service due to negative perceptions and limited systemic trust.

“Young people must see public service as a place of opportunity, not frustration. Through this project and others, we aim to change the narrative and inspire the next generation to believe in and contribute to national transformation.”

Njoku urged stakeholders—from government to the private sector, youth groups, civil society, and the media—to see transformation as a shared responsibility.

“This initiative is not just about websites; it’s about building a responsive, open, and citizen-focused government. Everyone has a role to play.”

The adoption of the standards will be made mandatory through an upcoming policy and rule-making process, Abdullahi revealed. This will be supported by assessment mechanisms and incentives to ensure compliance and drive sustained improvement across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Benefits of the NWDS Initiative Include: a unified digital identity for Nigerian government websites; streamlined user experience across government portals; improved accessibility and inclusion for all citizens; Cost and time efficiency through shared digital resources;MIncreased public trust through transparency and usability.

The project is fully funded in its first phase by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which Dr. Tijani commended for its longstanding commitment to public sector innovation and citizen empowerment through technology.

“This initiative gives us an opportunity—for the first time in Africa—to co-create a national digital interface built by and for the people. It’s more than websites. It’s about trust, efficiency, and the future of governance,” the minister added.

The NWDS project reflects the federal government’s strategic vision of leveraging digital transformation to close the trust gap between citizens and government, promote inclusive development, and foster a culture of accountability and service.