FG disowns report linking UAE to diplomatic sanctions

…Reaffirms ties with Gulf Nation

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has issued a formal disclaimer, distancing itself from a recent publication alleging strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a statement signed by the Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Ministry described the article—published on July 12, 2025, and titled “A Bitter Irony: UAE’s Sanctions Undermine African Trust After Africa-Backed Win for UN Tourism Role”—as misrepresentative and not reflective of the views of the Ministry or the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The views and assertions made in the article do not reflect the position of the Honourable Minister, the Ministry, or the Federal Government,” the statement read.

The Ministry emphasized that Nigeria and the UAE maintain a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship, especially in the areas of tourism development and cultural exchange.

Contrary to the claims made in the article, the Ministry also clarified that the Federal Government has not received any official notification regarding changes to the UAE’s visa policy for Nigerian citizens.

“Visa issuance for Nigerians is proceeding in an orderly manner,” the statement noted.

The Ministry further urged the publisher to retract the article to avoid misrepresenting Nigeria’s diplomatic stance and undermining efforts at international cooperation.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to global tourism collaboration, the Ministry stated its continued dedication to fostering peaceful, trust-based partnerships with international allies.

“We remain committed to international tourism cooperation and peaceful partnerships based on trust and diplomacy,” Musawa added.