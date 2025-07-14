FCMB rewards 3,016 customers in millionaire promo

From left: Branch Manager, FCMB Ughelli, Mr. Paul Onoroha; N1 million winner in the 5th draw of the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 10, Mr. Israel Oruma; and Branch Manager, FCMB Warri 1, Mr. Henry Emelife, at the cheque presentation ceremony held in Ughelli, Delta State.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has rewarded 3,016 customers in Season 10 of its ongoing Millionaire Promo. So far, 12 customers have won the top prize of ₦1 million each, while 3,004 others have received different cash rewards.

The winners were selected through electronic draws held between January and June, ensuring broad participation. The promo is open to new and existing savings account holders and ends in September.

During the fifth draw held on June 17, four additional customers won the star prize of ₦1 million each, with 112 others also receiving cash prizes. The latest millionaires include Ranti Badmos from Lagos, Wilson Onoezikome in Kaduna, Esther Obafemi in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and Israel Oruma in Asaba, Delta State.

Israel Oruma, a timber merchant, expressed his delight at winning, saying the prize would significantly support his business.

“This is a pleasant surprise. I have been facing financial challenges recently. The ₦1 million will go a long way in assisting me. I’m investing it in my business and will encourage all my staff, family, and friends to open an account with the Bank. Thank you, FCMB.”

Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, said the Millionaire Promo reflects the bank’s broader mission to enable financial security and opportunity for everyday Nigerians.

“At a time when many are facing economic pressure, savings-driven initiatives like this shift the focus from getting by to making progress. It gives people a reason to save, rewards loyalty, and shows that banking helps create real-life impact.”

Speaking on the integrity of the selection process, Oyinkan Kusamotu, Principal Legal Officer at the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, stated:”It’s great to witness FCMB’s commitment to compliance, fairness, and transparency throughout the draw process, which builds trust with customers and stakeholders.”

To qualify for Season 10 of the FCMB Millionaire Promo, customers must increase their account balance by at least ₦10,000 and maintain it for 30 days to enter the monthly and seasonal draws. Each additional ₦10,000 saved increases the customer’s chances of winning. Dormant or inactive account holders can also participate by reactivating their accounts. Draws are held nationwide, giving everyone a fair opportunity to win.