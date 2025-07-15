Fayemi mourns Buhari, says late ex-president was ‘misunderstood but principled’

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a tenacious and principled leader who was often misunderstood.

Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 82 in a London hospital after a brief illness.

In a statement personally signed and released on Monday, Fayemi extended condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, and Nigerians at large. He urged the country to unite in prayers during this period of national mourning.

Fayemi, who served under Buhari’s administration as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, praised the late leader’s focus on infrastructure and commitment to Nigeria’s progress. He noted that despite facing significant economic and security challenges, Buhari remained guided by a genuine desire to serve the country.

The statement reads: President Buhari’s life was defined by resilience and an unyielding belief in the Nigerian project.

“He contested and lost multiple presidential elections but never gave up on his commitment to the ideals he believed in. His eventual victory in 2015 and re-election in 2019 were testaments to his perseverance and the trust millions of Nigerians placed in his leadership.

“His administration undertook some of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in recent Nigerian history, including massive road constructions, the revitalisation of rail transport, and the Second Niger Bridge.

“He believed in building for the future, and his legacy in this regard will long outlive his time in office.

“History will be kinder to him than the moment allowed. He faced enormous trials, both as a man and as president, yet remained steadfast in his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress.”

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum also called on Nigerians to uphold Buhari’s legacy by working towards national unity and long-term stability.

“President Buhari has finished his course and fought the good fight. Yet his vision of a stable, united, and prosperous Nigeria remains unfulfilled. It is now our collective responsibility as leaders and citizens to ensure that his dreams for our great nation are realised,” Fayemi stated.

“As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life and contributions. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may God Almighty grant his family and our nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.