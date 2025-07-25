Fatimah Gimsay: Championing bold African storytelling

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian screenwriter, director, and producer, Fatimah Binta Gimsay has made a significant impact on the African entertainment landscape with her growing body of work. With over five years of experience, Fatimah, the founder of Hello July Films, has progressed from writer and story researcher to Head Writer, contributing to over 40,000 minutes of primetime television.

Her writing credits include critically acclaimed titles such as Africa Magic’s “Battleground,” “Riona,” and Season 5 of “MTV Shuga Naija.” She has also served as script editor for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)-winning “Slum King” and other notable series. Fatimah’s creative influence extends behind the scenes, having worked as Story Editor and Head Writer for various projects.

Her background in Public Relations has enriched her storytelling approach. She has produced award-winning short films, including “Ijo” and “Fine Girl,” known for their emotional depth and strong female voices.

Through Hello July Films, Fatimah supports the next generation of Nollywood storytellers via regular writing intensives and mentorship programs. Her latest project, “Lowkey Adults,” is a Young Adult film developed in collaboration with rising star Susan Pwajok.

Speaking on her journey so far, the screen writer said that working on TV series has been memorable.

“The good thing is storytelling is a muscle, so the more you tell it, the more you build that muscle,and that’s literally how it’s evolved from project to project, keep exercising that muscle, keep repeating the formula- until it becomes part of you,” she said.

