FAAN, Customs intensify efforts to exit grey list

FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are collaborating to combat money laundering and remove Nigeria from the FATF grey list.

FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, said both agencies are working closely to reduce illicit financial activities across Nigeria’s borders.

She disclosed this on Thursday during a joint tour of the cargo terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Kuku said the partnership targets currency declarations exceeding the $10,000 threshold, both for passengers arriving and departing Nigeria.

She advised all travellers to declare any currency above $10,000 when entering or leaving the country.

Kuku noted that several measures have already been implemented, including enhanced security screening and improvements to passenger processing.

She said efforts are ongoing to reduce multiple checkpoints and streamline passenger movement through upgraded procedures.

Kuku confirmed the NCS, through its Controller General, had committed to heightened security and better passenger service.

She observed increased cargo activity nationwide, prompting a need for enhanced security and improved operational efficiency.

Kuku stated that operators at the cargo shed had undergone re-registration to boost transparency and accountability.

This, she explained, is part of efforts to restore order and visibility at cargo terminals nationwide.

The FAAN boss appreciated NCS’s support in improving passenger experience and business operations.

NCS Controller General, Adewale Adeniyi, said the visit aimed to build shared understanding of both agencies’ roles in national security.

He explained that FAAN handles aviation security, while NCS focuses on flight facilitation, documentation, revenue, and national protection.

Adeniyi stressed that none of these efforts should compromise passenger experience or convenience.

He highlighted recent improvements at airports, noting visible upgrades in structure, processes, and passenger facilities.

He said the aim is to build upon these changes and enhance the overall experience for all airport users.

On Nigeria’s FATF grey list status, Adeniyi expressed satisfaction with FAAN’s current efforts and initiatives.

He praised the creation of dedicated spaces for currency declarations at the airports.

He also revealed plans to merge the currency declaration form with passenger arrival cards from Immigration.

In the meantime, he said existing systems were sufficient to meet FATF inspection requirements.

Adeniyi added that regular announcements would remind passengers of the need to declare currency above the set threshold.

He noted that the meeting fostered discussions on shared concerns and opportunities between FAAN and NCS.

He welcomed recent attention to export processes, particularly the time-sensitive handling of goods.

Adeniyi criticised the high rejection rate of Nigerian exports caused by poor storage and delays at airports.

He commended private operators for introducing measures to boost Nigeria’s export volume.

He also emphasised the importance of integrating advanced technology into operations, especially non-intrusive systems.

Adeniyi stressed the need for nationwide standardisation to ensure a consistent passenger experience across all airports.

He disclosed that an FATF inspection team is expected in Nigeria within weeks.

According to him, Nigeria has implemented sufficient measures to meet FATF standards and exit the grey list.

He said the meeting would deepen interagency collaboration and address other operational challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other airport security agencies also joined the tour. (NAN)