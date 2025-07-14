Export biz, vehicle to stem ‘japa’, ‘yahoo’ – Consultant

EXPORT promotion consultant, Dr Ofon Udofia, has urged stakeholders to enhance growth of Nigerian’s export market as a viable vehicle to curtail Nigerians’ desperation to ‘japa’ (travel overseas) in search of better life or take to internet frauds especially among Nigerian students post graduation.

In a mentorship encounter with 200 Level students of the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, Udofia challenges participants to embrace the vast opportunities in export business with guaranteed better income and more peaceful life.

Udofia, Executive Director, Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM) headquartered in Port Harcourt, called for introduction of Export Studies in the higher learning so Entrepreneurship Centres in the universities would not need to beg for funds but would rather be generating sustainable income.

On the value of export education coming into Nigerian universities, the foreign trade consultant noted, “If you are not export-ready, your money will vanish. So, study export trade, and take action, now. If companies enter Nigeria to do export, you are the ones they will employ and train further.

“Join, train, get certification. There are exportable products in every community. Go back to yours and look well. We will guide you to look better. We are creating a community of exporters in Nigeria.”

Disabusing Nigerian undergraduate minds from indulgence in ‘japa’ and cyber crimes, Udofia advised, “Use your smart intelligence to make cool money where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will not need to hunt for you.

“There are many people living fake lives. Most of those who claim to be into oil/gas have not seen crude oil let alone gas before. Do not be like such people.

“Use the skill you have in doing yahoo to be a finder. You search out buyers and link them to an exporter and get your commission. You can export without money. Choose a place in the export value chain.”

Dr Mercy Chinanu Odibe, Director of Training, IEOM, highlighted that the training scheme would make global citizens of the students as it bridges gap between their academic orientation and practical industrial exposure.

“It is our hope tlthis programme will serve as a springboard, awakening a new generation of young Nigerians to the vast opportunities that lie in international trade and export development.

Odibe said: “I urge you (students) to absorb everything, ask questions, make connections, and begin to imagine yourself -not just as a graduate but as a global citizen with something valuable to offer the world.”

Prof Joy Eke-Ejiofor, Director, Entrepreneurship Development Centre, RSU, endorsed the scheme, saying when it was first introduced in 2024, many students recorded success by registering export firms and got support.

Dr Mandu Inana, Port Harcourt Zonal Head, Nigerian Stored Product Research Institute (NSPRI) introduced the institute’s array of innovative agro storage technologies to support exportation and open business opportunities to participants.

Dornu Barine Felix, one of the students participants said, “The insight I’ve gotten is gainful. As I’m from Ogoni, one of the organisers pointed that there are many natural resources that we can exploit to help us financially.”

Another student, Deborah Martin Uchechukwu, said: “I love the export programme because it gives financial strength to students who can’t cater for selves. I’ve learnt that I could make money even while being a student. I’m going to put what I’ve learnt into practice.”