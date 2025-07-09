Exam Malpractice: Oyo Govt reiterates ban on meta glasses, phones in schools

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

As examination malpractice peddlers make quick gains using various online platforms, the Oyo State government has reaffirmed its ban on mobile phones, smartwatches, and Meta glasses in schools.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the WhatsApp channel has become a veritable means of leaking examination questions in Nigeria, and particularly in Oyo State.

The Oyo Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr Olusegun Olayiwola, reiterated the state’s position on ensuring the credibility of examinations in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.



Olayiwola said that there would be sanctions, especially during examinations, warning that violators will face strict consequences.



While addressing education stakeholders, including Permanent Secretaries, Inspectors General of Education (IGEs), and Heads of Departments, during a meeting, Olayiwola emphasised the importance of discipline and integrity in the conduct of examinations.



The commissioner noted that an official circular already prohibits students from bringing mobile phones into school premises and examination venues.



He urged school authorities to enforce this directive without exception.



Olayiwola further stressed that the use of smartwatches, meta eyeglasses, and other devices that could facilitate examination malpractice was also strictly prohibited.



The commissioner urged teachers, parents, and guardians to closely monitor their wards and ensure compliance with these directives.



“We must all work together to uphold the integrity of our education system and maintain discipline across our schools,” he stated.

