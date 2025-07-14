Ex-president Buhari’s funeral set for July 15 in Daura

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA — The late former President Muhammadu Buhari will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, with burial rites scheduled for 2:00 p.m., following the arrival of his remains at 12 noon.

This was confirmed by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda during a press briefing on Monday in Katsina, where he formally announced the funeral arrangements after consultations with the deceased’s family and close associates in London.

President Buhari passed away on Sunday in a London hospital after a protracted illness. His death has triggered a wave of national mourning and tributes from across political, religious, and ethnic divides.

Governor Radda, expressing deep sorrow, described Buhari as a “national icon” whose legacy would remain etched in the history of Nigeria.

“We pray Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus,” Radda said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, we extend heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, to all Nigerians, and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this monumental loss. May Allah give us the strength to bear it.”

The governor added that the Katsina State Government, in collaboration with federal authorities and the late President’s family, is working to ensure a befitting and dignified farewell for the former Head of State.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s military ruler from 1983 to 1985 and returned to power as a democratically elected President in 2015, serving two terms until 2023. His leadership style, austere lifestyle, and anti-corruption stance made him a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape for over four decades.

Final rites are expected to be attended by top government officials, diplomats, political leaders, and dignitaries from within and outside the country.