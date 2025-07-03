Ex-PDP South West Secretary, Owokoniran, resigns from party, joins ADC coalition

By Efe Onodjae

An esteemed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 18 years, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, has announced his resignation from the party, citing personal reasons and the desire to mitigate potential conflicts. This decision has generated considerable reaction within the party, particularly in Lagos State.

In a letter addressed to the PDP Mende/Anthony (Ward C) chairman, Owokoniran expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support and commitment he received from the party community throughout his tenure. He articulated the difficulty surrounding his decision to depart from the party, effective immediately, to pursue new opportunities that align with his professional aspirations.

Furthermore, Owokoniran has assumed a pivotal role in facilitating the integration of the PDP Lagos chapter into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition. The official announcement of this coalition occurred yesterday in Abuja, with David Mark serving as the interim chairman, succeeding Ralph Okey Nwosu. This strategic manoeuvre is considered a noteworthy development within Nigerian politics, particularly regarding implications for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Hon. Owokoniran possesses extensive experience in the political arena. He previously held a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly and served as the Commissioner for Housing and for Chieftaincy and Boundary Affairs during Bola Tinubu’s administration as Governor of Lagos State. He also chaired the committee responsible for the establishment of 20 Local Government Areas and 17 Local Development Councils within Lagos State.

His decision to join the ADC coalition is perceived as a significant enhancement to the party’s prospects. Owokoniran’s expertise and established track record in politics are anticipated to be invaluable assets to the coalition. As the PDP Lagos chapter integrates into the ADC, stakeholders are closely observing the potential ramifications of this development on the political landscape in Nigeria.

The ADC coalition has warmly welcomed Owokoniran and the PDP Lagos chapter. With David Mark at the forefront, the coalition appears poised to exert a meaningful influence on Nigerian politics. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, it is evident that the ADC coalition represents a formidable entity.