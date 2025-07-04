Ex-Ondo Senator Tofowomo dumps PDP, joins ADC

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South from 2019 to 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has left the party for the Alliance Democratic Party (ADC).

Tofowomo’s resignation letter, dated July 4, was addressed to Mr. Joseph Akindolire, PDP Chairman, Ward 3, Ile-Oluji, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Confirming his resignation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa on Friday, the former Senator lamented that the ongoing intra-party conflict in the PDP was taking its toll on the party.

“Most PDP members are moving out in droves, and it seems the crisis in the party will not settle soon. I had to seek advice from my political family and made my decision to join the ADC.

“If I want position, I should have joined the APC but I decided to join the coalition ADC which I believe has the power, strength, resources and political will to tackle the APC in 2027 general elections,” he said.

Tofowomo praised President Bola Tinubu for turning around the fortunes of Lagos State while he was governor, saying that Tinubu’s position has changed since he became the President.

He noted that the current economic hardship in the country was worrisome “without any sign of improvement in sight.”

“Tinubu was a fantastic leader when he was Lagos governor, but his position has changed since he became President. Today, there’s increasing poverty and hunger everywhere.

“The two mistakes Tinubu made was the subsidy removal and the floating of the Naira which has taken Nigeria to the back seat,” Tofowomo said.

He expressed confidence that ADC has the wherewithal to wrest power from APC in 2027 and return Nigeria to the path of economic recovery.

“When Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, was in charge with former President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, the debt of Nigeria was reduced to zero, the economy was buoyant, and Nigerians enjoyed the administration.

“Even when David Mark was the Senate President, the Senate was not a rubber stamp and messier as we can see now, the Senate then stood up for all that was right and reject everything that was bad,” Tofowomo said.