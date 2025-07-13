Ex-minister, Adegoroye wants full fledged ministry of physically challenge in Nigeria

— As he marks his birthday with them in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has advocated for the creation of a full fledged Ministries for physically challenged persons to take care of their special needs more intentionally and holistically.

Adegoroye made the call while celebrating his birthday with students of the School for the Visually Impaired in Owo, Ondo state.

He regretted that the physically challenged in country are treated as less human beings, a situation which compounds their challenge and makes Nigerians look like cruel people

The former Minister who listed countries that have such ministries to include United Kingdom, New Zealand and Bahrain, said it has afforded them the opportunity to properly harness the great potentials of their physically challenged persons, thus supporting them to be more useful to themselves, reducing destitution and helping them contribute significantly to societal growth.

Adegoroye said he got the inspiration to celebrate his birthday with the visually impaired students from an encounter he had with children of Pacelli school for the Blind at a church service in Lagos

He commended the Principal and staff of the Visually Impaired School, Owo for taking good care of the children and appealed to them to keep doing it with joy.

The celebrant reminded them that it is direct service to God which has very great reward.

The former Minister also commended the state government for caring for the students since inception and implored the Aiyedatiwa administration to surpass the efforts of his predecessors in that regard.

Adegoroye encouraged the students not to feel limited by their physical challenge adding that he will continue to support them in their academic pursuit.

Earlier the Principal of the school, Dr Morolayo Agbele who thanked the celebrant for choosing to share his special day with the students, also appreciated the state government for being committed to their education and welfare.

The wife of the celebrant, Justice Funke Adegoroye and guests commended his humanitarian spirit and called on other successful individuals to prioritize care of the vulnerable.

The celebrant and his wife accompanied by other guests later cut the birthday cake surrounded by the students while special prayers were said for him and his family by the students. End