Ex-AfDB President Adesina mourns Buhari, Awujale of Ijebuland

Akinwumi Adesina

By Peter Oyedele

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday evening in a UK hospital at the age of 82 after battling an undisclosed illness.

In a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, following the return of Buhari’s remains to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, for burial according to Islamic rites, Dr. Adesina described the late Nigerian leader as a loving and dedicated patriot.

“I am greatly saddened by the passing of Nigeria’s former President @MBuhari. Thank you for your leadership, patriotism and selfless service to Nigeria. Thank you for your love and support for me. May God comfort your dear wife and family. May your soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Adesina praised Buhari’s lifelong commitment to national service, highlighting his influence as both a former military head of state and a two-term democratically elected President.

In a separate message, Dr. Adesina also paid tribute to one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs, Kabiyesi Ọba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna, the Awùjalẹ̀ of the Ijẹbu Kingdom, who passed away after more than six decades on the throne.

He described Oba Adetọna as a highly respected traditional ruler who served with wisdom, dignity, and unwavering dedication to the people of Ogun State.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Kabiyesi Ọba Sikiru Kayọde Adetọna, the Awùjalẹ̀ of the Ijẹbu Kingdom. Kabiyesi ruled with strong commitment, remarkable dedication and impressive service, ensuring peace, unity, stability and progress across Ijebuland and Ogun State,” Adesina stated.

He noted that since his enthronement on April 2, 1960, the monarch remained a symbol of selfless leadership, and that his passing is a profound loss to Ijebuland, Ogun State, and the nation.

“May God comfort his family, the people of Ijebu, and the Ogun State government. May Kabiyesi’s soul rest in peace,” he added.