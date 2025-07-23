EV: SAGLEV, Dongfeng unveil M-HERO 917 SUV

By Theodore Opara

…“America has the Hummer, Germany has the G-Class, China has the M-Hero”

SAGLEV Motor Company, an All-electric vehicle assembler and distributing company located in Lagos state, with international affiliation, has unveiled the electric M-Hero 917 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), in collaboration with Dongfeng.

The event, hosted by SAGLEV Motors at the Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday, July 17, 2025 marks a historic step in Nigeria’s evolving automotive landscape.

Chairman of SAGLEV Motors, Dr. Sam Falaye, while speaking about the vehicle, also commended the Federal Government and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) for their progressive automotive policies, which according to him has continued to catalyze growth and investor confidence in Nigeria’s EV ecosystem.

“This milestone would not be possible without the enabling policies that foster innovation and local assembly” he noted.

He said, “At SAGLEV, we are not just building vehicles. We are building a movement, a new industry, and a better future. A future that is: Sustainable; Locally driven; and Globally competitive.

The Medical Doctor, turned Vehicle maker, added that the MHERO 917, a luxury all-electric truck, is the pinnacle of style, performance, and green technology. “It represents a bold statement that African consumers deserve the best-and that luxury can be electric, and proudly African”.

The launch of the MHERO 917 reinforces Nigeria’s strides in embracing clean and future- forward transportation technology. The vehicle, engineered for rugged terrains, symbolizes both innovation and resilience, while defining qualities of the nation’s EV market.

An official of Dongfeng, Cherry Cao, stated that “Twenty years ago, the original Dongfeng M-Hero military vehicle won China’s National Science and Technology progress award. Today, that same battle field DNA has evolved into a premium all-electric off-road brand dedicated to the civilian market.

“Built on our fully self-developed “M Tech Intelligent Off-Road Architecture’, we have pioneered an entirely new segment that combines luxury, electrification and extreme off road capability”.

She added that “The star of this event, the M-Hero 917, is the first production model on this architecture and the world’s first premium electric off-roader, available in both pure electric and extended range versions.

“With over 1000 horsepower and a 0-100 km/h sprint of just 4.2 seconds, the M-Hero 917 delivers breathtaking performance. Key innovations-such as the MORA skateboard chassis, mega power electric drivetrain, M ATS all-terrain intelligent system and rear-wheel steer-by-wire, allow it to move seamlessly from city streets to any terrain”.

According to her, “Whether scaling 45-degree rock faces, fording 90 cm of water or powering straight up the 1000 metre ‘Heavenly pit’, in the Tengger desert, the M-Hero 917 has accomplished feats, once reserved only for the world’s most legendary off-roaders. Friends, America has the Hummer, Germany has the G-Class, China has the M-Hero”.

SAGLEV is a company that has been established to distribute, assemble and manufacture (SKD/CKD/CB) vehicles across emerging markets, providing affordable financing options for electric vehicles to compete with low cost second-hand vehicles in the region.

The event was witnessed by the NADDC Director General, ably represented by Engr. Abdullahi Ayinde, Director of Vehicle Electrification, as well as Special Adviser to the DG, Mr. Babatunde Simeone, among other dignitaries from the public and private sectors. The Oba Ranodu of Imota, Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare Agoro, did the official unveiling of the vehicle.