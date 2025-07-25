Etinosa Idemudia aims high despite challenges

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia is working tirelessly to achieve her goals before the year ends. She has already released several films and has more lined up, including “Mind, Spirit, and Body.”

Recently, she released “She Calls Me Brother” on YouTube, which is trending. The film, inspired by true events, explores platonic friendships and underlying feelings.

Etinosa noted that despite the current economic challenges in the country, her passion for filmmaking drives her. “There have been ups and downs, rewards and setbacks, consistent with every industry. But one thing I know for sure is that Nollywood is resilient,” she said.

In her new movie, Etinosa said “The story was inspired by true life events to highlight the beauty of platonic friendships from the opposite genders and how underlying feelings can be developed from such friendships inadvertently. The movie stars the likes of Watson, Mercy Isoyip, Isaac Aloma Jnr, Zicsaloma among others.