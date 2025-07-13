Enugu Govt resolves Nkanu East, Nkanu West boundary dispute

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Boundary Committee has resolved the boundary dispute between Isienu-Amagunze and Akpugo Communities of Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas, respectively.

The resolution averted bloodshed between the two neighbouring communities that have been in long-standing conflict that nearly escalated into a bloodbath on December 11, 2024.

Tensions heightened when construction machines allegedly owned by a developer from one of the affected communities invaded over six hectares of cassava and yam plantations owned by local farmers in Isienu-Amagunze.

Releasing its findings, on Thursday, the state boundary committee affirmed the demarcation between the two communities, stating that “the boundary between both communities is the point demarcated by a seasonal stream known as the IYI – EZI stream bordering the Akpugo community and Isienu-Amagunze community,”

The area also serves as the current administrative boundary between Nkanu East and Nkanu West LGAs.

The announcement was made in the Enugu state Government House in the presence of representatives from the disputing communities of Ndiuno-Uwani Akpugo, Ndiagu-Uwani Akpugo, and Isienu-Amagunze, as well as key government officials.

Among those present were the Commissioner for Chieftaincy, Local Government and Rural Development, Deacon Okey Ogbodo; representatives of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the State Surveyor General; Secretary of the Committee, Barr. Solomon Ejim; and the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Ikechukwu Asadu.

Reacting to the decision, Hon. Anthony Okey Mbah, who represents Nkanu East Constituency in the State House of Assembly, praised the verdict, stating that the decision “aligns with the position of the Isienu-Amagunze community to the boundary committee as to where the true boundary is.”

Hon. Mbah expressed deep appreciation to Governor Peter Mbah for what he described as the “historic resolution” of decades’ boundary conflict.