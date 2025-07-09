Enugu govt, Lextech graduate 39 pioneers in Nigeria’s first verbatim court reporting programme

Governor Mbah

As part of ongoing reforms to enhance the efficiency and speed of justice delivery, the Enugu State Government, in partnership with Lextech Ecosystem Limited, has graduated 39 pioneer verbatim court reporters—the first of such cohort in Nigeria.

The milestone was marked at a colourful ceremony held at the Innocent Umezulike Auditorium, High Court Complex, Enugu.

The newly certified professionals were trained to transcribe court proceedings in real time using advanced legal technology, positioning them as key drivers of judicial innovation.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Governor Peter Mbah, represented by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, said the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader judicial reforms aimed at accelerating justice delivery.

“You are going to be one of the first fruits of our reform. You will set the pace, help us to take records accurately and retrieve them quickly,” the governor said, while congratulating the graduands for their dedication and resilience throughout the rigorous training.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equipping the judiciary with the necessary tools and training to thrive in a technology-driven era, adding that no arm of government would be left behind in the digital transformation.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Lextech Ecosystem Limited, Emeka Albert, described the graduation as a landmark moment in judicial reform. He said the programme was designed to bridge the long-standing gap in accurate and efficient court reporting—a challenge that has slowed justice administration for decades.

“You are the torchbearers of a transformative movement in the judicial system,” Albert said, commending the governor’s vision and backing for a modernised judiciary.

In goodwill messages, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Ozoemenam Afojulu (represented by Justice Ngozi Oji); the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh (represented by Uzoamaka Okeji, a director in the ministry); and legal luminary, Mr. Anthony Ani, SAN, all praised Governor Mbah’s commitment to judicial excellence.

They noted that the introduction of digitised, real-time court reporting would enhance transparency, accuracy, and public trust in the justice system.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, the best overall student, Ezeme Chibuikem, expressed gratitude to the state government, Lextech, and other stakeholders for the opportunity to participate in the pioneering programme. He pledged their collective commitment to professionalism and excellence in their roles.