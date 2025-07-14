Enugu and two-years of connecting the dots of affordable housing

By GABRIEL OGIDI

With the coming on stream of the Coal City Eastern Alliance, Independence layout Extension, River View Estate and Unity Estate Emene, there is a universal convergence of encomium on Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for placing his best foot forward through the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, to provide affordable mass housing for the people of the state.

The people are excited amid a palpable euphoria of vision being translated into reality following pointed interventions of the Mbah-led administration in the housing sector to bridge the yawning gap existent therein.

Governor Mbah’s resolve not to follow where the path may lead but instead to go where there is no path and leave a trail propelled him to establish within two years in office,Coal City Eastern Alliance, Independence layout Extension, River View Estate, phases 1, 2, 3, Tradenest Estate, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Sports Island Estate, Dolphin Estate, Independence layout Extension, Blosom Estate, Phase 1, 2, 3, Platinum Estate, Nike, University Estate, Nsukka, Gateway Estate, Owoh, and Unity Estate Emene, to ensure basic shelter for the people.

The Governor’s peep into the crystal ball culminated in his conviction that indeed, for tomorrow to be here, there is a compelling need to empower the people through the provision of basic shelter.

The government has proven with the establishment of this number of estates through the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation that it takes cognizance of the tangible hope shelter bestows on homeowners as a key element of a secure and strong society.

Bent on promoting social cohesion, uplifting the quality of living standard, catalyze economic stability and growth, the Governor has ensured an even spread of these housing facilities in order to deepen equality and social justice.

No doubt,with the provision of these housing facilities dotting choice locations in Enugu State, Governor Mbah’s avowal to protect and promote physical and mental health of the people has not only come to fruition but has also upscaled a safe and comfortable living environment which protects individuals from harmful elements, such as extreme weather conditions, pollutants and infectious diseases.

Additionally, this administration’s pursuit for a stable and secure home knowing that it contributes to reduced stress levels and improved mental well-being, allowing individuals to focus on personal growth and pushing the limits of opportunities drove it to establish these new estates.

Findings show that residents of Enugu State are savouring the taste of these housing development projects embarked upon by the Governor at different locations.

An elated real estate developer, Kingsley Mbaonu, an engineer, hailed the government for the touching developmental projects ongoing across many estates simultaneously, adding that with time, all the new estates will be fully developed in line with the Governor’s housing policies and programme.

He expressed delight at the pace at which housing development infrastructure has permeated all nooks and crannies, especially the rural areas where most of the people domicile.

According to Mbaonu: “The government led by Governor Peter Mbah has shown leadership by taking the housing deficit problem by the horn to ensure provision of this basic necessity.

“We in the real estate industry know the trickle down effect of siting these generational housing projects, especially to the rural areas where socio-economic activities will be greatly upscaled.

“There is no doubt that many ideal hands will find meaningful jobs in these housing sites even as tens of thousands of homes will be provided for families upon completion.

“We are particularly happy that no part of the state is left out in governments effort to bridge the housing gap. We are also happier that most of these estates are constructed and fitted with state-of-the-arts facilities and infrastructure with a view to give the people the best value for there money.

“Most of these housing projects sited at Independence layout extension, especially Coal City Eastern Alliance, and Dolphin Estate have brought lasting peace, security and socio-economic development along that corridor.

“It has put to rest the perennial crisis hitherto rife between Ogui and Ugwuaji communities because development brings joy, promotes security, improves living standards and offers greater educational opportunities.

“Apart from the housing facility springing up at the location, the Governor has fought insecurity head-on by clearing these locations for housing projects which hitherto were hideouts for criminal elements and miscreants. Incidents of robbery,kidnapping and other heinous vices are now things of the past”.

Another jubilant resident who couldn’t hold back his tears of joy, Johnson Chukwuobasi, who was a member of the Seventh Assembly at the Enugu State House of Assembly representing Awgu State Constituency, explained thus: “We now have a governor who walks the talk. These housing facilities will promote social and infrastructural cohesion. I live in Ugwuaji and know how frequently communal clashes erupted at that time between Ogui and Ugwuaji communities. The Governor has carried everybody along in a transparent manner. That is why everybody have seen that he means well to develop these areas with housing facilities and not to surreptitiously grab land for private gains or for proxies”.

Another respondent, Moses Okene, a lawyer, while expressing satisfaction on the projects, said: “Housing is an essential part of life with numerous benefits for individuals, families, communities, and the nation as a whole. The Governor has shown leadership by providing shelter and security to support education, job opportunities, and economic growth. In all, these housing estates will go a long way in preserving our cultural heritage and promoting environmental sustainability. Indeed, the importance of housing cannot be overstated”.

•Ogidi, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Enugu