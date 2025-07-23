Ensuring compliance with local content requirements in Nigeria

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has emphasized the imperative of FULL COMPLIANCE with Local Content Requirements in both the Oil and Gas and Non-Oil and Gas sectors by all Government Agencies and all companies operating in Nigeria.

In a statement issued today, Senator Thomas stated: “In line with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGIC) Act 2010, the Presidential Executive Order No 5 (2018) as well as the Nigeria First Policy (2025) on Local Content, all stakeholders are expected to ensure strict compliance with Local Content Laws and regulations across board” in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

“We are currently reviewing complaints submitted by local operators in the Oil and Gas Sector as well as local operators in the Non-Oil sector, regarding poor compliance with Local Content requirements by various organizations. These complaints relate to the award and execution of contracts, programme implementation, project delivery, technology transfer obligations and local workforce development”. We are also reviewing Nigerian Content Plans submitted by Oil and Gas companies, Non-Oil and Gas companies and Government agencies regarding their contract awards, Projects and Programmes, Technology Transfer commitments, Human Capital Development, Local Equipment sourcing and Local manufacturing.

“We are also investigating issues of Delayed development of local capacity in fabrication, engineering, marine operations, research and development, and manufacturing, Underinvestment in local workforce training and job creation as well as missed opportunities for domestic advancement in Engineering and technology

“We have noted with concern slow implementation and enforcement of Local Content policies which has placed Nigeria at a disadvantage in achieving self-reliance, inclusive growth, and industrialization. This undermines our ability to create jobs, retain value within the country, and build competitive local capacity. We are ready more than ever to correct these abnormalities where ever they exist.”

We are undertaking a comprehensive review of all current waivers, content plans, and compliance frameworks. We are engaging with relevant agencies, companies, and stakeholders to assess impact and ensure alignment with national development priorities and Enforcement of sanctions where necessary against organizations, companies and officials who have been negligent or complicit in violating the Local Content laws and regulations.

The general public, local contractors and all stakeholders in both the Oil and Gas and Non-Oil sectors are encouraged to submit information and reports on Local Content violations and assist the Committee in its constitutional duty and oversight function to defend national economic interest and protect opportunities for Nigerian citizens. We will also do the needful to highlight, sanction and bring to book any officers who have been negligent or complicit in failing to ensure full compliance with our Local Content laws and regulations.

Forward your complaints, information and reports to:

Portal: www.senatechairmanlocalcontent.ng

Emails: (1) [email protected]

(2) [email protected]

You can also call the following telephone numbers:

08050934767

08051022462

“We are fully committed to promoting industrial growth, technology transfer, workforce development, and job creation through strict enforcement of the NOGIC Act, Presidential Executive Order No. 5, Nigeria First Policy and all applicable regulations. We will continue to do everything necessary to protect Nigeria’s economic future.”