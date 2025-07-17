Engineering innovation in education: Isiani’s inspiring journey

By Elizabeth Osayande

In the heart of Lagos, Anthony Nwachukwu Isiani, a mechanical engineer and visionary educator, is transforming the educational landscape with innovative technology solutions. His mission is simple yet profound—”With the right education and a great learning experience, pupils and students can become champions.”

This belief was ignited during Isiani’s mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, programme, where he was assigned to teach mathematics at a secondary school. Reflecting on that experience, Isiani shared: “Many students disliked Mathematics, but it was rewarding to see them evolve into adept learners in the subject and other areas. It sparked a passion in me to find ways to make learning enjoyable.”

Isiani’s journey into education was not a predetermined path. After graduating from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he initially veered towards a career in the oil and gas industry. “I was just 28 when I founded School Development Support International (SDS) nearly three decades ago. I had lucrative offers, but my experiences in the classroom made me realise my true calling was to impact education,” he explained.

Instead of conforming to traditional moulds, Isiani leveraged his engineering expertise to bridge gaps in the educational experience. “I turned down several enticing opportunities because I wanted to create an environment that encourages learning and innovation,” he stated passionately.

At SDS, Isiani and his team have developed over nine unique solutions aimed at enhancing teaching and learning. These include cutting-edge writing desks, chairs, remote-controlled audiovisual learning monitors, and specialised lab equipment. “We strive to make education fun, engaging, and accessible,” he emphasised. Innovations such as mini table tennis courts for toddlers and incubators for artistic and scientific ideas are just a few examples of how SDS is making a difference.

What sets SDS apart is its commitment to creating tailored educational tools instead of relying on imports. “We’ve reinvented the approach to teaching through what we call the seamless teaching method,” Isiani elaborated. “This method begins with designing materials specific to each study area, ensuring that every tool we provide meets the unique needs of educators and learners.”

The impact of SDS is palpable, with schools that have integrated their solutions refusing to look elsewhere. “Once they join us, they stay because of the trust we build,” Isiani noted. He added, “We don’t aim to compete with anyone; our goal is to create solutions through engineering design that address specific educational challenges.”

With a deep-seated belief in the power of education to change lives, Isiani’s vision is clear: to empower the next generation through innovative learning solutions. “If we can inspire just one student to love learning, then we are making the world a better place,” he concluded, underscoring his commitment to transforming education, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the globe.