EnergyInc Advisors debuts to de-risk Africa’s oil, gas, energy transition projects

By Sebastine Obasi

Stakeholders in the energy sector in Nigeria now have more hand-on opportunities to operate as EnergyInc Advisors, a premier Africa-focused strategic advisory firm, debuts with services that unlock growth capital and shape the future of energy, infrastructure, and climate-aligned investments across the continent.

Founded by renowned industry leader Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, EnergyInc Advisors is rooted in nearly two decades of executive experience in facilitating capital deployment and advising on transformative investments across the continent. With a track record supporting the deployment of over $8 billion, Akinkugbe-Filani brings unmatched insight, investor access, and sector expertise in energy to the firm’s mission. With deep expertise across energy, financial services, economic policy, infrastructure, and climate, the firm is positioned to drive sustainable economic development across Africa.

“Africa is at a pivotal moment. The continent holds immense opportunity, but unlocking its potential requires the right capital, partners, and positioning. EnergyInc Advisors was created to bridge that gap—with local intelligence, international reach, and a commitment to delivering results,” said Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Founding Chief Executive Officer at EnergyInc Advisors.

Built on the founder’s long-standing legacy of impact, EnergyInc Advisors combines local knowledge and global connectivity with a sharp focus on unlocking capital through leadership, sector expertise, and strategic investor engagement. Whether it’s upstream oil projects, CNG rollout, solar mini-grids, or national energy transition plans, the firm turns African energy ambition into investment-ready reality.

EnergyInc Advisors offers an integrated suite of services that includes strategic advisory, capital raising, transaction structuring, investor engagement, and market positioning. Working across energy, infrastructure, financial services, and climate, the firm helps clients navigate complex investment environments while aligning their ambitions with market realities and investor mandates.

“At EnergyInc Advisors, we’re architecting solutions that de-risk complexity and channel capital to where it’s needed most. We see ourselves as partners in Africa’s growth story, helping clients navigate evolving markets while aligning with global investment trends,” added Akinkugbe-Filani.

According to her, what sets EnergyInc apart include:

Integrated capital advisory: Spanning capital raising, transaction structuring, investor engagement, and strategic positioning.

De-risking complexity: Supporting clients to overcome regulatory, market, and financial barriers to secure sustainable investment.

· Privileged investor access: Leveraging a trusted, global investor network built over nearly two decades – spanning DFIs, banks, institutional investors, and fund managers.

Strategic messaging that mobilises capital: Blending investor readiness, financial storytelling, and communications strategy to craft compelling narratives that attract funding

Results-driven execution: Providing clients with clarity, insight, and tailored strategies to thrive in complex, fast-evolving markets.

Beyond capital raising, the firm’s advisory services help turn complex ideas into bankable deals, ensuring alignment between project sponsors, investors, and policy frameworks.

With access to an expansive network of global institutional investors, development finance institutions, multilateral agencies, banks, fund managers, and asset managers, the firm offers clients privileged connectivity to decision-makers and capital sources. This investor network – carefully cultivated over nearly two decades – sets EnergyInc Advisors apart in its ability to drive meaningful capital mobilisation.

The firm also brings advanced expertise in transaction structuring, turning complex investment opportunities into viable, bankable deals that meet investor requirements and development goals. Its advisory capabilities help de-risk projects, align stakeholder interests, and enhance investor confidence.

Through deep expertise, investor connectivity, and a results-driven approach, EnergyInc empowers clients to navigate complexity and seize opportunity with confidence.