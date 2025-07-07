Emirship tussle: Police launch investigation as supporters of Sanusi, Bayero clash in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Amid the lingering emirship tussle rocking the Emirate Council, a rivalry clash has ensued between the supporters of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and his rival, the 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero.

It was gathered that the clash occurred when Bayero was returning from the condolence visit he paid to the family of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata en route to the Kofar Kudu palace currently occupied by Sanusi.

Both supporters have continued to shift blame and point accusing fingers at each other over the clash.

In a statement by one Sadam Yakasai on behalf of the Kano Emirate Media Team, alleged Bayero’s supporters attacked the Kano Emir’s palace by breaking the gate and attacked the guards, injuring some of them as well as smashing the police vehicles stationed in the palace.

According to him, “His (Bayero’s) hoodlums breached the security of Gidan Rumfa. They broke the gate and attacked the guards, injuring some of them. They smashed the police vehicles stationed in the Palace.

“The deposed Emir was returning from the condolence visit he paid to the family of the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata; he deliberately passed through the Emir Palace Road instead of taking the proper route from Koki to Nassarawa, and his hoodlums decided to attack Gidan Rumfa. This is not the first time he passed through the area. He had done that previously after his visit to his Mandawari residence to intimidate the people of the area.

“This is the first time deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is taking his fight directly to Gidan Rumfa while remaining in his heavily secured domain in Nassarawa Palace, very close to the Kano State Government House. This recent action of deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is a clear case of aggression and desperation,” Yakasai alleged.

But an eyewitness to the incident and in the entourage of Bayero, Muktar Dahiru, debunked the narration of Yakasai and insisted the incident was rather a clash between those he described as ‘unknown miscreants’ at Kofar-Kudu palace and supporters of Bayero.

“I was on the entourage of the Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Bayero, at the time the incident occurred. We were actually coming from Koki quarters on a condolence visit to Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s family house.

“But while returning to Nassarawa palace through Kofar-Kudu, we saw some hoodlums blocking the road at the front of the palace. They were with dangerous weapons. At that point, the supporters of Emir Bayero had to confront them to clear the way, and they did that successfully, and Emir Bayero made his way unhurt,” Dahiru narrated.

He said the clash prompted the intervention of the police, who dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed that there was an altercation, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has set up a panel to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

