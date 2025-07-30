Electricity supply better off before privatisation -Consumers

Many electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that electricity was more regular when it was being managed by the Federal Government.

The consumers, who reside in Kubwa, Kuje,, Lugbe and Gwagwalada spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

They said that the privatisation of the power sector was a good idea, but added that it was not working as they enjoyed more hours of supply when it was managed by Power Holding Company of Nigeria, (PHCN).

NAN reports that privatisation of the sector in November 2013, was an initiative of the Federal Government to transfer ownership and management of power assets to private entities.

The move was to improve efficiency, attract more investments, and enhance overall electricity supply.

Eleven Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and six Generation Companies (GenCos) were formed after the sector was privatised.

However, the transmission arm of the sector was retained by the Federal Government.

The consumers said that electricity was more regular when it was managed by the government before privatisation of the sector.

Mr Benjamin Okorie, a Civil Servant residing in Kubwa said that his area does not enjoy power supply for six hours in a day.

Okorie said that when PHCN was managing the power industry before the unbundling of the sector, it was stable and regular.

“I thought the unbundling of the sector into generation, transmission and distribution was to improve power supply.

“But from what we are experiencing now, it is getting worse by the day and we are paying more for electricity,’’ he said.

Mrs Maria Manza, a businesswoman also residing in Kubwa said that power supply was epileptic in her area.

Manza said that the area had been experiencing low shedding of power for more than three months, adding that some days they don’t even get supply.

Mr Jonathan Onoja, resident in Lugbe, Federal Housing said that power supply was not regular in his area, adding that they hardly enjoy up to eight hours supply in a day.

According to him, with the privatisation of the power industry into three segments, I thought electricity will improve.

“With the privatisation of the power sector, I thought government was doing consumers a huge favour but to my greatest surprise electricity has not improved,’’ he said.

Mr Julius Omogiafor, a businessman residing in Gwagwalada said that electricity was better off under government management.

Omogiafor said that when PHCN was in charge of power, it was more regular than when it is now managed by three bodies.

“I am appealing to government to find a way to improve power supply and boost the economy,’’ he said.