Eko Disco announces three-week power outage as TCN begins critical repairs

LAGOS — The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a scheduled three-week power outage across its network, beginning Monday, July 28, 2025, due to critical maintenance work by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a public notice shared via its official Twitter handle on Friday, EKEDC disclosed that the planned outage will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Thursday, August 21, 2025. The outage is to enable the TCN to carry out essential repair work on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line, a key infrastructure in Nigeria’s power transmission network.

According to the statement, the affected transmission line is crucial for the evacuation and distribution of electricity within Lagos and its environs. The maintenance work is expected to cause intermittent power supply and load shedding across EKEDC’s coverage areas throughout the period.

“This planned outage by our partner, Transmission Company of Nigeria, will impact supply across our entire coverage area,” EKEDC stated. “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and appeal to all our valued customers to kindly bear with us.”

While EKEDC did not list specific locations to be affected, similar past outages have typically disrupted supply in Lagos Island, Victoria Island, Lekki, Apapa, Festac, Surulere, and other key districts under its network.

The company advised residents and businesses to plan accordingly, especially during peak periods, and consider alternative power sources where necessary.

This maintenance operation is part of a broader national effort to enhance power transmission infrastructure and address the persistent challenges of system losses and unstable supply that have long plagued Nigeria’s electricity sector.

EKEDC urged customers to stay informed through its official communication channels for real-time updates, changes to the schedule, or early restoration notices.