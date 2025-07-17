Ekiti spends over N4bn on electricity — Oyebanji

Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has disclosed that the state government has spent over N4 billion on electricity supply.

The governor made the disclosure while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for the implementation of off-grid electricity projects across the state.

According to him, the agreement is aimed at accelerating energy access to unserved and underserved communities in Ekiti State and jumpstarting rural economic activities through access to sustainable and reliable power supply.

Speaking at the signing ceremony during the Rural Electrification Agency’s State-By-State Roundtable engagement with Ekiti State, tagged “Leveraging Public-Private Partnership for Scalable Energy Access Infrastructure,” in Abuja, Oyebanji said the meeting was not just about electricity, power, or renewables, but about powering lives and communities.

He stated: “Today’s event is not simply about discussions on electricity, power, energy, or their renewable forms; it is about our people. It is about lighting up homes, powering the state’s economy, and creating a future where no community is left behind.”

Acknowledging that a significant population in Ekiti State still lacks access to reliable power, the governor said his administration has spent over N4 billion to improve electricity supply in the state. This effort, he said, has led to the reconnection of several unserved communities to the national grid after years of blackout. It has also improved service to underserved communities, reduced burdens on entrepreneurs, and fostered business growth.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, expressed appreciation to the Governor for prioritizing rural electrification as a key pillar of his development agenda. He commended the state government for implementing the right policies and institutional frameworks to drive energy access and attract sustainable partnerships.

Aliyu stated that the collaboration with Ekiti State would bring transformative change to the state’s energy landscape.“This partnership is designed to extend reliable electricity to rural and underserved communities through off-grid solutions.”