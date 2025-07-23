Ejiofor blasts Okpebholo over threat against Peter Obi

Okpebholo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Human rights lawyer and lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has condemned Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for issuing a controversial statement warning Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, against visiting the state without prior security clearance.

Governor Okpebholo had recently declared that he could not guarantee Obi’s safety should the former Anambra State governor visit Edo without informing him first—adding that he should not be held responsible for any harm that may come to him if he fails to comply.

The comment, widely criticised as unconstitutional and authoritarian, has drawn fire from Ejiofor, who described the governor’s words as “a reckless and undemocratic utterance” that defies the spirit and letter of the Nigerian Constitution.

In a statement titled “When Ignorance Speaks from the Seat of Power – A Call for Restraint, Reason and Respect,” Ejiofor asserted that no governor has the legal or moral authority to limit the constitutionally guaranteed right of any Nigerian to free movement.

Citing Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which affirms the right of every citizen to move freely within the country, Ejiofor called Okpebholo’s threat “an affront to democratic values and federalism.”

“It is both troubling and embarrassing,” Ejiofor said, “that such a reckless and undemocratic utterance could emanate from a sitting governor—especially one presiding over Edo State, a land of deep historical and cultural significance.”

Ejiofor cautioned that politicising freedom of movement, especially in a country already grappling with economic hardship and ethnic tensions, is “a dangerous gamble” that risks reopening old wounds and deepening national divisions.

He also reminded Governor Okpebholo of the strong historical and cultural ties between the people of Edo and the Igbo, including the Onitsha Ado N’Idu community whose roots trace back to the Benin Kingdom.

“To now single out Mr. Peter Obi—an illustrious son of Anambra and a respected national figure—for exclusion is unjustifiable, inflammatory and frankly shameful,” he said.

Ejiofor demanded that the Edo governor immediately retract his statement and issue a public apology not only to Peter Obi but also to the wider Igbo community, “whose contributions to Edo State are indelible and immeasurable.”

He urged Nigerian leaders to embrace maturity, restraint, and constitutional fidelity, noting that “public office is a sacred trust, not a personal kingdom.”

“Let it be said clearly: Nigeria is not a monarchy. No Governor is a feudal lord. No citizen requires a state executive’s permission to walk freely on Nigerian soil,” he declared.

Concluding his statement with a stern civic reminder, Ejiofor said, “Power must always kneel before the rule of law. Ego must never rise above the Constitution. May reason prevail. May justice speak louder than power.”

The debate surrounding Governor Okpebholo’s comments continues to stir political and civic reactions as the country edges closer to the 2027 general elections.