Effective governance must begin at the grassroot level – Soludo

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that effective governance must begin at the grassroot level to capture the people’s needs.

Governor Soludo, who spoke during a visit to some markets in Anaocha local government area of the state as part of consultations ahead of the November 8 governorship election, said the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is already on the right course to develop all sectors of the state.

Among the markets visited by the governor were those in Aguluzuigbo, Ichida, Obeledu and Nimo, during which he had interaction with the people.

“Effective governance must begin at the grassroots level, working collaboratively with local leaders and citizens to create lasting change”, he emphasized.

He reiterated his administration’s focus on improving market conditions, providing access to loans, and fostering an environment conducive to trade and commerce.

Enumerating the various infrastructure projects in the local government area, he expressed his continuous willingness to engage directly with the public and underscoring his administration’s commitment to transparent governance.

“Together, we will ensure that the voices of our people are not just heard, but acted upon. “Our strength lies in our unity, and as we continue to work together, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” he said.